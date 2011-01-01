# A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z Å Ä Ö ALL Artist: Exodus Album: Exhibit B: The Human Condition Year: 2010 Format: CD Label: Nuclear Blast Records Genre: [Thrash Metal] Overall Rating: 9.0 Music: 9.0 Production: 9.0





Exodus weren't the first group to look at violence in the face and had a chat with it. Many bands, not necessary Metal, talked about the same stuff, yet, Metal was always first on the scene. However, Exodus were one of few to extremities their writing in order to shock, really hard, of what we have become with violence as our murdering friend.



Their new album and second part of their exhibit show, Exhibit B: The Human Condition, is a hard message to comprehend, yet, understandable because of society's nature. Gary Holt, the band's lead guitarist, said it's going to be sick, and yes he was right. To the levels of fighting brutal wars and sending young obeying soldiers to do a heartless dirty work of others to the executing student at a school, this is only the truth talking. It's rather looking through the abyss of sick reality than on a pink fantasy. This is not about mere pessimism it is a wakeup call for something to be done.



Handled by the excellent producer, Andy Sneap, the overbearing rage of Exodus continues with a high-powered attack. Guitars and bass are the might of the whole release as the drums kick from the back while the oblivious vocals of Rob Dukes maintain the frenzy of chaos. Sneap, a well know icon in the Metal world of hefty productions, made another amazing job on Exodus, as they became stronger than ever before. Although there were hints of the previous release, this new number is the strongest and it fits well with the deadly theme it holds.



Behind the killing old school Thrash Metal excitement, Exodus haven’t even came close to fail. Although Holt has that knack of suffocating his heavy riffs and tight leads to the death, and it can be a bit aggravating, his writings never tires as those unmercifully punch the ear like a ton hammer. Whoever likes to mosh and break some bones, this is violence folks. However, try to keep it friendly because the message here tells the opposite.



With the serious issue they present on Exhibit B: The Human Condition, Exodus, through twelve songs, showed forms of violence and how low-deep our situation is. Great and important songs as "Good Riddance", "Hammer And Life", "Class Dismissed (A Hate Primer)", "Nanking", "The Sun Is My Destroyer", "Burn Hollywood Burn" can only be categorized as flames. Those are the flames of violence. Their music sticks well to them like a super glue. From this end, the strongest songs with the tough messages are "Class Dismissed" and "The Sun Is My Destroyer". Those are great examples of how we are molesting ourselves and creating a demonic upcoming for the future of mankind. The other tunes are also good and create the maximization of the aura of what we do not want, yet, sadly and unintentionally, welcome it with open bloodied arms.



The message on this release is by far an extreme one, yet, it’s the right way to show it all. Beware of being too naïve because the "alright" reality is not always a crimson dream.



LINE-UP: Dukes, Rob: Vocals Holt, Gary: Guitars Altus, Lee: Guitars Gibson, Jack: Bass Hunting, Tom: Drums Producer: Sneap, Andy Mixing by: Sneap, Andy Mastering by: Sneap, Andy TRACKLIST: 01. The Ballad of Leonard and Charles 02. Beyond the Pale 03. Hammer and Life 04. Class Dismissed (A Hate Primer) 05. Downfall 06. March of the Sycophants 07. Nanking 08. Burn, Hollywood, Burn 09. Democide 10. The Sun Is My Destroyer 11. A Perpetual State of Indifference 12. Good Riddance





