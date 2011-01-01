LINE-UP: Broden, Joakim: Vocals Sunden, Rikard: Guitar Montelius, Oskar: Guitar Mÿhr, Daniel: Keyboards Sundstrom, Par: Bass Mullback, Daniel: Drums Producer: Tägtgren, Peter Mixing by: Nordström, Fredrik & Hayball, Andrew Mastering by: Masters of Audio

TRACKLIST: 01. Coat of Arms 02. Midway 03. Uprising 04. Screaming Eagles 05. The Final Solution 06. Aces in Exile 07. Saboteurs 08. Wehrmacht 09. The White Death 10. Metal Ripper Total playing time: 39:53

What will be with Sabaton's eternal obsession with WW II? Ever since, there is no end for history lessons. History is an important thing to remember, however, when it comes down to music, one or two releases maybe sufficient, especially when it is about the same historical subject.is Sabaton's official fifth album. From what it seems, the Second World War will never end until its life will be sucked out.Again we are in with the main two fronts of the war. Along with those, there are tributes to the Jewish people (a sort of a holocaust memorial anthem), Polish rebels of the Warsaw uprising and the usual Metal oriented praise song. Overall, Sabaton's manner after(2002), began to sore in a way. With the constant theme, the material on display is no different from stuff showed onand even worse.Even with a stronger production at their side, Sabaton lost their material writing talents ofand. The previousbegan sinking the ship with yet another reprisal of its previous release. Here onit is merely the same story possessing similar colors. The album somewhat failed to make an attraction. Most of the tracks are banal and uninteresting both musically and lyrically. Through several picked average illustrations as "Midway", "Aces In Exile", "Screaming Eagles" and "Uprising", there is not too much to hope for.Maybe the one feature that was too much is the keyboards. The use of Keyboards in Sabaton was from the beginning. However,shows the stronger leading roles of the keyboards while driving the lead guitars away. As a word of advice, the band should creating more lead guitar riffage. This is supposed to be 80's driven Heavy Metal. In future albums, Sabaton should try and intensify the parts of the lead guitars, because on most occasions it is nicer to hear lead guitars than keyboards (especially on this album).Other than that,, while not serving as a true Sabaton prize, has some encouragements. Providing tracks as "Coat Of Arms", "The White Death", "Metal Ripper" and "Saboteurs", this more or less the same type of Heavy Metal from the first albums, where Sabaton had their glory.To summarize,showed the commonplace and not that creative side of Sabaton. As kind of War Heavy Metal fans, they should stop exploiting the subject and take on other interests, maybe different wars.- Lior “Steinmetal” Stein (May, 20th 2010)