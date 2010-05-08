LINE-UP: Ainlay, Dan (Massimo De Nardi): Vocals Antonello, Enrico "Eric": Lead Guitar Morris, John (Giovanni Moretto): Rhythm Guitar Simons, AJ (Alessandro Jacobi): Bass, Keyboards Oswin, Will (Luca Scomparin): Drums Producer: Unknown Mixing by: Unknown Mastering by: Unknown

TRACKLIST: 01. Reckoning Day 02. Our Sentence 03. MechanicHell 04. Purgatory Child 05. Secrets to Hide 06. Reborn from My Sins 07. Hero of the Century 08. Dangerous Game 09. Dust and Rain 10. Messengers of Hell 11. Victims and Tortures Total playing time: 46:23

Italy should be proud on a having a US Metal type band. As it was done in the type of Bay Area Thrash Metal that the Italian bands endorsed, so it came on embracing classic US Metal. To be exact, the mixture of old Heavy Metal with US based Power Metal. The running Burning Black is far from being your typical European Power Metal trip. This band, as the German Brainstorm, is a US representative.Burning Black is like the remains of Malice, Obsession and share similarities with tunes of the early Hammerfall. The origin of their music is easy to guess, its Judas Priest and reminders of Maiden. It always seemed that most Heavy Metal bands worldwide were influenced by Maiden. However, Priest succeeded mostly on the US and that is why many US based bands were affected by the power of its music. As US Metal touched Burning Black, it's easy to assume that the mark of Priest spirit loomed over them.Only a year and a half passed since the band debuted theiralbum. While showing their American nature (Even their names were adjusted with American names after the debut), Burning Black made their second,, which was also released on their new label, Limb Music. Although they made their second after rather a short period of time, it didn't hurt them whatsoever.It resulted as quite good release filled with cutting edge melodies, classy raspy vocals, mid tempo joined by faster beats of 80's origin and a striking aura. Burning Black made sure that they won't be too much on the catchier side as they probably didn't want anything cheesy enough on their part. They wanted something hard and pounding, yet with the feeling of old grandeur.After the first tunes,, was only another Heavy Metal album, however, with the approach of the mesmerizing "Purgatory Child", everything changed and up until the finishing ballad, "Victims And Tortures", it only turned out to be a better release than on its first steps. Italy shines again as Burning Black brought the 80’s to your doorstep; all that needs to be done is to let them in.- Lior “Steinmetal” Stein (May, 13th 2010)